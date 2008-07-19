QuickSend Sends Simple, One-Hand Emails from Your iPhone

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

iPhone/iPod touch only: Free application QuickSend creates and sends simple emails in a flash through a one-hand-friendly interface. When you fire up the app, you get two scrollable sections: the first with email addresses of your contacts and the second with messages. Line up the two you want and tap the Email It button. QuickSend launches a new email with the necessary fields auto-populated, and all you have to do is hit send. While it's a great app for one-handed emails, it could use some improvements. First, if you've got a lot of contacts, finding the right address in the unsorted list is a pain. Second, this really seems best suited for an SMS-integrated application, since these are the sorts of messages you want to send when someone isn't necessarily at their computer. Either way it's a good start. QuickSend is freeware, requires an iPhone or iPod touch running 2.0 firmware.

QuickSend [iTunes Store]

  • Mic Guest

    Not free, unless $0.99 is now considered free.

    0

