Precipitate Searches Your Google Docs and Bookmarks from the Desktop

Mac OS X only: Free, open-source tool Precipitate indexes your Google Docs and Google Bookmarks, making them searchable from either Spotlight or Google Desktop for Mac. Precipitate provides full search on the entire content of your Google Docs documents, while on Google Bookmarks Precipitate only indexes your bookmark title and any other metadata you added when you created the bookmark (though bookmark content search could be awesome). Precipitate may also support indexing of other Google cloud apps in the future, like Picasa web albums, but the initial Docs and Bookmarks support is a great start. Precipitate is free, Mac OS X only. Thanks Nicholas!