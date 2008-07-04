Postica Adds File Attachments, Twitter Creation to Online Sticky Notes

Postica's a latecomer to the free online sticky notes arena, but it carries with it a few neat features that set it apart. First and foremost is the ability to attach any kind of file (up to 5 MB) to a sticky note, and then send that note to a friend, whether or not they have an account. Secondly, Twitter users can share notes and create new notes on their board, even designating the colour, by direct-message
postica. For organising a multi-file project by yourself or in a group, Postica's a simple but attractive option. Postica is free to use, requires a sign-up.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink