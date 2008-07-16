Playground Finder helps keep the kids occupied on trips



If you're visiting an unfamiliar city or planning a long road trip, finding good playgrounds to keep the kids exercised and entertained can be a challenge. Playground Finder fills the gap with a user-contributed listing of playgrounds throughout Australia, sorted by state and with facilities lists and user reviews. It'd be nice to see some Google Maps integration for easier playground location (currently there are Whereis links), but this still could be a lifesaver when it's time to stretch the family's legs. (Thanks Simon!) [Playground Finder]