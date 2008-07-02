Plan your Melbourne tram trip with Tramroute



No visit to Melbourne would be complete without hopping on the city's tram network, but working out routes, stops and timetables isn't always straightforward if you're an out-of-towner. Tramroute simplifies the process by merging Google Maps with timetable information, allowing you to enter an address, identify the nearest tram stops, and then view timetable and real-time running information for that route. There's also a feature to find trams near popular attractions such as Luna Park, Federation Square and the MCG, and a handy mobile version which offers stop information without the maps being loaded. Although the terms suggest that you need to register, the site currently appears to operate for any visitor. [Tramroute]