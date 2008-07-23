Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

PlacesBar Tweaker Edits Open and Save Locations


Windows only: Free Windows utility PlacesBar Tweaker puts your frequently-accessed folders in Windows' Open and Save dialog box's sidebar. If the Desktop, My Documents, and My Computer (the default folder locations in the Places Bar) aren't the folders you most want to fetch and put files, the PlacesBar Tweaker is for you. This small utility lets you add custom folders to the Places bar and reorder them for quick and easy access. Windows XP's TweakUI utility can achieve the same end (among several other adjustments), but if you don't need everything TweakUI offers, the PlacesBar Tweaker is a slimmer option. (Don't forget previously mentioned OpenWide can also save the file listing view type in open dialog boxes as well.) The PlacesBar Tweaker is a free download for Windows only.

PlacesBar Tweaker [ioIsland.com via gHacks]

