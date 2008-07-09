Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Pitch your movie ideas at Make'n Movies

MakenMovies.jpgGot what you think is a sure-fire idea for a movie but don't know how to get it sold? Idea sharing forum Make'n Movies offers the ability to post your script concepts and have them critiqued and rated by others. While part of us can't help thinking this is just a series of copyright violations waiting to happen, if you're overflowing with script ideas, it might be worth a try. The site is free to use but requires registration. [Make'n Movies]

Comments

  • Sandra Leslie Guest

    I would like to see a movie made from the book,'The Dress Lodger' by Sheri Holman.Its about a 15yr old prostitute, during the plague, who rents an expensive looking dress to get higher paying clients.She also helps supply dead bodies to doctors for research.It gives a great description of the harsh life in those times.

    0
  • STEVE PAUL Guest

    I HAVE A GREAT IDEA ABOUT A YARD MAN, STARRING ADAM SANDLER,I HAVE ON HANDS EXPERIENCE AS I HAVE STARTED A YARD SERVICE AND HAVE SOME VERY FUNNY STORIES

    0
  • Jacob Myers Guest

    I have many great ideas for new movies but dont know how to go about getting them in the cinema...im sick at the fact that nearly every new movie is a sequal... damn dat..if any one can direct me in the right direction plz...thanks

    0
  • Jeremy West Guest

    someone is on an airplane for the first time.everything seems to be going great,until,a man reveals himself as a terrorist.he causes complete chaos on the plane,but,he isn't the biggest threat.1 passenger seems to not cooperate with the terrorist.he just sits there covered in a blanket.as it turns out,he isn't just a regular man.when the terrorist approaches him,he jumps out of the blanket as a WEREWOLF!the passengers must now hide in 1st class and figure out how to kill the beast,email me for more info

    0
  • Darrellene Ishiguchi Guest

    Hey, last year i made a story about a young girl from the kimberley! she is 18 and has no idea who her father is and her mother has just passed away but she finds a Diary under her mothers bed, she finds out her father comes from kalgoorlie!she is determend to find him and her cousin sister tags along!! and its a musical using the yabu band music... if you want to hear more then email me...

    0
  • Clare Buynevic Guest

    I have always aspired to see this made into a movie, and be involved somehow it would need more written into it and the right person with a sort of Tim burton vision to do it but its an old folk tale called the soldier and death, you can watch the TV Jim henson storyteller version on youtube. Shoot it in new zealand, its a fantasy tale movie, it would be awesome.

    0
  • Nick Smith Guest

    I am a huge movie buff and love watching movies about real life stories especially those about Australia's history and getting an insight about what it was like back then. Tasmania has so many untold stories about Australia which you would think by now would have been made into movie, such as " The Trail of the Tin Dragon " where over a 1000 chinese came through st.helens and took over the worlds biggest tin mine in derby and it ended badly with over a billion litres flooding the mines! more about the story here http://trailofthetindragon.com/map - also stories about how the british/convicts came into Australia through south of Tasmania the stories on port arthur alone that actually show in the grounds of port arthur.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles