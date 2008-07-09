Pitch your movie ideas at Make'n Movies

Got what you think is a sure-fire idea for a movie but don't know how to get it sold? Idea sharing forum Make'n Movies offers the ability to post your script concepts and have them critiqued and rated by others. While part of us can't help thinking this is just a series of copyright violations waiting to happen, if you're overflowing with script ideas, it might be worth a try. The site is free to use but requires registration. [Make'n Movies]
I would like to see a movie made from the book,'The Dress Lodger' by Sheri Holman.Its about a 15yr old prostitute, during the plague, who rents an expensive looking dress to get higher paying clients.She also helps supply dead bodies to doctors for research.It gives a great description of the harsh life in those times.