PIM Backup Backs Up Windows Mobile Data

Windows Mobile only: The free PIM Backup utility makes backup copies of your appointments, call logs, contacts, messages, speed dials, tasks, and even folders and file types you specify. PIM Backup jobs run manually or on a schedule you set. While travelling and far away from my home computer, PIM Backup saved me from a big headache when I had to hard reset my Windows Mobile phone: with all my personal data backed up on the removable mini SD card in the phone, the time from hard reset to restored data was less than 10 minutes. We've covered how to back up your Windows Mobile device's content to the web with DashWire, but PIM Backup comes in handy for file backup without using your handheld's data connection. PIM Backup is a free download for Windows Mobile 6/5/2003SE.