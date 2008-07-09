Pictomio Makes Browsing Photos Fun



Windows only: Freeware application Pictomio is an advanced photo and video viewer with an emphasis on supplementing your image viewing experience with a strong dose of eye candy. When you first run Pictomio you'll notice a couple of things: First, it's a beautiful image viewer, packed with several ways to view, organise, browse, and edit your metadata (it's not, however, an image editor). The slideshows are attractive and the application focuses on bringing a good deal of 3D goodies to your image viewing experience. Second, because of Pictomio's impressive graphics, it requires a fairly decent graphics card if you want to get the most from it. As noted in the FreewareGenius post, the video functionality is more of an afterthought, but Pictomio is clearly first and foremost an impressive image viewer. Pictomio is freeware, Windows only.