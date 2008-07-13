Password Chart Generates Secure Passwords

Create secure passwords from a master phrase with web-based app Password Chart. Enter a phrase and Password Chart generates a table of values for the alphabet based off that phrase. For example, starting with phrase "Lifehacker helps me get things done.", I converted my existing password "mysecretpassword" into the much less crackable "[email protected]@yP8s68iueKK!3vB4MF". For the analogue among us, you can even print off the password chart to store or keep with you. For a more digital based password management system, check out our guide to securely tracking your passwords.