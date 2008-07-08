PassPack Enables Offline Password Management with Gears

Windows/Mac/Linux (Firefox or IE7): PassPack, an online manager for both your computer and web site passwords we've previously mentioned, has created an offline version using Google's Gears add-on. That alone makes PassPack a more useful tool, but you can also download PassPack onto multiple computers, online or off, and sync your password management between them all (assuming the offline computers can make a one-time connection). As Adam noted, the site goes a long way to explain its encryption and privacy measures; if that sounds kosher to you, its offline version makes PassPack much more helpful. Fans of Adobe Air apps should check out PassPack's "Desktop" AIR app. PassPack's offline version requires Google Gears, which runs on Firefox and Internet Explorer; hit the link below for installation instructions.