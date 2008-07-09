Partition Find and Mount Recovers Files from Borked Hard Drive Sections

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows 2000/XP/2003 only: Free file recovery utility Partition Drive and Mount could be a real panic-reducer for anyone realizing too late that they really needed that file or folder from a just-removed partition. The app scans your hard drive and finds every hint of partitions it can, whether one disappeared during resizing or just stopped showing up. You can then mount the missing section as a drive letter and grab data from the partition, or save an image of the partition elsewhere for backup or recovery. The only restriction on this freeware is a data transfer limit of 512 Kb/s, which is pretty swift for regular home users. Partition Find and Mount is a free download for Windows XP/200x systems only.

