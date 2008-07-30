Palringo Adds Multi-Client IM to Non-Jailbroken iPhones

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

iPhone/iPod touch: Palringo, the multi-client instant messenger previously available for Windows Mobile, Symbian and BlackBerry, has launched for free in the iTunes App Store. While it's multi-client interface is pretty slick—including a universal "You've got messages" in the lower-left corner and multiple screens you can slide through—there's a few niggling issues. The major one is that Palringo won't let you sign in, say, to IM while keeping out of Google Talk—it's all or nothing. Aside from that, you have to be comfortable signing up for a Palringo account and letting it store your traded pictures. But for those not quite ready to jailbreak your iPhone 2.0, it's a convenient app. Palringo is a free download for iPhones and iPod touch, but requires a free sign-up.

Palringo Instant Messenger [via ReadWriteWeb]

