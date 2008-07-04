Organized Widget Gives Quick Access to Calendars and To-Dos

Mac OS X only: Donationware application Organized is a Dashboard widget that integrates with your system notes, events, and to-dos, providing you with quick access to all of your activities. Made by the folks who brought you previously mentioned iStat Menus, Organized boasts an attractive interface and impressive feature set. The widget integrates with iCal and Mail for managing your events, notes, and to-dos, which is great, but the biggest disappointment is that it only comes in Dashboard widget form (as opposed to iStat menus, which is either a widget or menu bar app). Organized is donationware, requires OS X 10.5. Thanks Jason!