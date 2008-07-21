Optus introduces untimed call plans

While it isn't actually the first provider to offer untimed mobile calls (goTalk's VOIP plans have a similar feature), Optus' new Timeless bundles do offer a cheap option if you make lots of calls to mobile numbers. Of particular note given the ongoing debate over iPhone plans is the $129 bundle, which includes 2GB of data and an all-you-can-call policy for $129 — a much better deal than the iPhone's $149 1GB launch plan on Optus. If nothing else, this is yet another reminder that signing up early for the iPhone was always like to be a costly decision.