OpenDNS Offers DNS Vulnerability Protection

Tech site Webmonkey advises users not sure whether or not their DNS servers are patched against a recently discovered vulnerability to switch to the excellent, free DNS service, OpenDNS. Test your DNS server for the vulnerability here and get Webmonkey's instructions for setting up OpenDNS . (We love OpenDNS so much it was one of our best apps of 2006.)
