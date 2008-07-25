Only 10% of us are using mobile email



According to Sensis' latest e-Business Report, just 10% of Australians have a phone with email access incorporated. (Whether that's because the data plans for them are so expensive is another matter.) Those of us who do have them seem to like them: six out of ten mobile email users never switch their device off, while roughly a fifth of us de-activate them at weekends to get some proper downtime. Doubtless these figures will be used at some point in the near future to argue that the BlackBerry has turned us all into work slaves — though, as Gina argued recently, such discussions never point out the productivity gains that can come with better access to work resources.