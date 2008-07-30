Objection Deletes Hard-to-Reach Flash Cookies

Windows/Mac/Linux (Firefox): Many sites that use Flash objects put Local Shared Objects, or "Flash Cookies," on your computer in often out-of-the-way locations. Objection, a free Firefox add-on, automatically tracks down those cookies (most of the time) and provides an interface for learning more about what information they're storing and deleting them. Why go through this effort? It's a more complete way of covering your browsing tracks at work or home, for one thing, and Flash Cookies are not the most secure items to keep laying around. If Objection doesn't find your LSO directory right off, hit the via link below for a list of common locations. Objection is a free download, works wherever Firefox does.