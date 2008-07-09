'Neo-Amish Drop Outs' Eschew Email, Web

Writer Kevin Kelly is making a list of technologists who have dropped out of certain kinds of tech completely—like email, mobile phones, or the web. He's got two so far, and the best quote comes from Donald Knuth, author of The Art of Computer Programming, who hasn't used email since 1990. Knuth says, "Email is a wonderful thing for people whose role in life is to be on top of things. But not for me; my role is to be on the bottom of things." He asks readers to send him postal mail instead. [via]