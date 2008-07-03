Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

MySpace profile editor offers simple theme management

ProfileThemes.jpgIf you don't fancy hand-coding the look of your MySpace profile, the newly-rolled-out Profile Themes editor can do the job for you. Currently in beta, the tool is basic but functional, offering you a choice of themes in eight pre-designed categories such as Arty, Tech and Sports. You can customise the themes by changing colours, borders and background images. Access the editor by selecting Edit Profile from the Profile menu and then Profile Editor. [MySpace]

Comments

  • Frustrated and Desperate! Guest

    I don't have that link on my profile!!
    I'm wondering if they took it off :(
    I changed my profile with that editor,
    and now that i wish for a different backround,
    how do I do that if its set with profile themes?
    I've tried html and css to try to change my backround ONLY
    but to no avail :[
    the only way i can change my backround now is with Profile Themes but THERE IS NO PROFILE THEMES!
    ..help? =(

    0
  • Kristopher Faheem Guest

    I don't know why, but I don't have the profile editor on my page anymore...I used to, but for some reason I don't now. Can you PLEASE help me with this? I'm planning to be a graphic designer someday and setting up my profile is a way I can become one...colleges look at my myspace and I want them to have something to look at. I haven't changed my profile in about a month or two because I can't get it back, PLEASE HELP.

    Kristopher Faheem

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
alice-in-borderland altered-carbon-season-2 au cursed disenchantment dracula feature ghost-in-the-shell-sac-2045 horse-girl netflix netflix-2020 october-faction ragnarok spectros the-ghost-bride thieves-of-the-wood unorthodox

16 Must Watch Netflix Shows Coming In 2020

The Game of Thrones was finally won last year and 2019 gave us our first taste of live-action Star Wars, but there's plenty of TV to look forward to in 2020. Netflix has a massive slate of shows and movies dropping in 2020, and here's 16 worth keeping an eye on.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles