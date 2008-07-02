Move Up a Directory in Vista's Explorer

Windows Vista tip: If you've been missing the Up navigation button in Windows Explorer since you upgraded to Vista, the functionality is still there—it's just hidden behind an Alt-up keyboard shortcut. Now when you want to move to the parent folder of the folder you're currently browsing inside, just hold Alt and tap the up arrow. We're assuming Windows decided to drop the Up functionality in Vista because in most cases, the Back arrow (or Backspace) will suffice, but if you've jumped to different folders in the sidebar or you started browsing your filesystem below the root, the Back button just doesn't do the trick. Luckily Alt-up is a simple, intuitive shortcut alternative. Thanks Chuma!