Mount a Camera on Your Bike

Photography enthusiast blog Photojojo details how to mount your point-and-shoot camera on your bicycle for fun and creative shooting. The supplies are cheap (under $10), and putting it all together is a breeze. When you're done, you could use it to snap photos at intervals for a time-lapse or shoot some video like Photojojo did above. If your camera doesn't support time-lapse (or you just want to really soup it up), check out how to turn your point-and-shoot into a super-camera with CHDK.
