More discounts as eBay seeks to limit damage

It looks like eBay still needs to encourage sellers in the wake of its embarrassing PayPal backdown. Less than two weeks after its last discount listing offer, the auction site is now offering a 10-day period of free insertion fees for auctions starting at $0.99 or below, running from July 12 to 21. That's only a saving of $0.30, but if you're keen to sell some stuff with low reserves, it's as good a time to do it as any.