Social networking site Moko, originally developed for mobile phones, has now launched a full-blown PC version of its site. While the primary emphasis appears to be on romantic hookups, there's also general chat rooms and picture sharing. Moko is free to sign up and use on the Web version; charges for mobile use vary depending on your mobile network and plan. [Moko]
Moko social network moves from mobile to Web
Comments
A social network focused on romantic hookups? There are only about a million of those already, so this will be great. Seriously though, isn't this the opposite of what other companies are doing right now? Most companies with websites are trying to get into mobile.