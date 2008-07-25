Merlin Mann on Why You Should Delete Dead Mail

Productivity writer and Inbox Zero advocate Merlin Mann shares some of his recent updates to his talk about email-wrangling, including a bit of advanced common sense about why stashing away your emails isn't productive. Acting on them, and then killing 'em off, Mann says, is where you want to be:

The idea here is that you probably don't have a place in your home or office where you store the shells from every peanut you ever ate. If you did, you'd definitely want to organise them by the year in which you ate them, perhaps keeping separate jars per-month or per-location where you ate the nut. You know. For posterity. But you don't do that. It would be insane.

There's more to it than just getting busy with the delete key, so hit the link for a longer take on how to know if your inbox-freeing system might need a tweak.