MdAxel Creates New Folders Faster

Windows only: There's never been an elegant or efficient way to create new folders in Windows without getting the mouse involved. Alt+F+W+F? Definitely not quick. But lightweight application mdAxel can assign a keyboard shortcut to the act of creating a new folder. The shortcut triggers a folder creation dialog box which includes a pull-down menu of previous names you've used for easy reuse or editing. After mdAxel made making new folders easier from the keyboard, my weekend task of organising a mountain of media into a neat folder structure became much more bearable. MdAxel is a free download for Windows only.