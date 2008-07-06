Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

MarioPaint Composer Builds Your Digital Mario Opus


Windows/Mac: Freeware application MarioPaint Composer is a remake of the old-school Mario Paint game for the Super NES, but this one runs on your desktop. More specifically, it mimics the music generator feature of Mario Paint, which creates loops on a musical bar with different sounds tied to classic Nintendo icons. The download page claims that it's available for Windows and Mac, though when I followed the Mac link it just downloaded the Windows version, so your mileage may vary. MarioPaint Composer is freeware, Windows and (maybe) Mac only. If you don't have any composition chops, it's still worth a download just to listen to the familiar classic that's loaded by default.

MarioPaint Composer [via Download Squad]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles