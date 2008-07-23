Mapufacture Creates Small, PocketMod-Compatible Maps

If you're a fan of the foldable, all-in-one PocketMod organiser, or if you're travelling and don't want to swing for those pocket-sized walking maps, customised mapping site Mapufacture has a handy PocketMod export function that could come in really handy. After signing in, you choose the area you want to cover, add any data layers you want marked (landmarks, food, etc.), and then click "Create a PocketMap" on the lower-right side. There's also GPS export, web embedding, and standard printing, but the PocketMod function is truly unique. If a custom-printed, foldable map intrigues you, check out how to use a PocketMod as a travel and workout tracker or a back-seat kid entertainer.