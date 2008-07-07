Making a computer contract with your kids



Even if you're tech-savvy enough to minimise their exposure to dodgy sites, defining reasonable limits on when your children use the PC can be difficult. Jeff Opdyke at the Wall Street Journal discusses an approach that's worked well with his 11-year-old son: a contract which controls computer usage in return for strict behavioural conditions. As Opdyke explains:

We're finding that a handful of written sentences can change his behaviour more powerfully than any of the dozens of threats we can conjure up at the spur of the moment.

Has setting a contract worked with your kids, or do you prefer another approach? Let us know in the comments. If you're more concerned with ensuring your young 'uns don't trash your existing machine, check out our recent guide to kid-proofing your PC with SteadyState.

Bad Behavior? What Does The Contract Say? [WSJ]