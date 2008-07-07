Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Making a computer contract with your kids

TeenOnPC.jpg
Even if you're tech-savvy enough to minimise their exposure to dodgy sites, defining reasonable limits on when your children use the PC can be difficult. Jeff Opdyke at the Wall Street Journal discusses an approach that's worked well with his 11-year-old son: a contract which controls computer usage in return for strict behavioural conditions. As Opdyke explains:

We're finding that a handful of written sentences can change his behaviour more powerfully than any of the dozens of threats we can conjure up at the spur of the moment.

Has setting a contract worked with your kids, or do you prefer another approach? Let us know in the comments. If you're more concerned with ensuring your young 'uns don't trash your existing machine, check out our recent guide to kid-proofing your PC with SteadyState.
Bad Behavior? What Does The Contract Say? [WSJ]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
alice-in-borderland altered-carbon-season-2 au cursed disenchantment dracula feature ghost-in-the-shell-sac-2045 horse-girl netflix netflix-2020 october-faction ragnarok spectros the-ghost-bride thieves-of-the-wood unorthodox

16 Must Watch Netflix Shows Coming In 2020

The Game of Thrones was finally won last year and 2019 gave us our first taste of live-action Star Wars, but there's plenty of TV to look forward to in 2020. Netflix has a massive slate of shows and movies dropping in 2020, and here's 16 worth keeping an eye on.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles