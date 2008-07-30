MakeInstantPlayer Converts Videos to Executables



Windows only: Free application MakeInstantPlayer converts any video file into an EXE file complete with the player and codecs needed to play it. If you've ever shared a video with a non-tech-savvy friend just to get reports back that they couldn't get it to play, this application offers a simple solution: Just run your video through MakeInstantPlayer and send the resulting EXE instead (which in my test is about 5 MB bigger than the original). Your friend can simply run the EXE—which bundles the MPlayer media player and everything else they need to play back the file—and start watching. It may not be an application you'll use every day, but under the right circumstances, this clever app might be just what you need.