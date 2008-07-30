Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

MakeInstantPlayer Converts Videos to Executables


Windows only: Free application MakeInstantPlayer converts any video file into an EXE file complete with the player and codecs needed to play it. If you've ever shared a video with a non-tech-savvy friend just to get reports back that they couldn't get it to play, this application offers a simple solution: Just run your video through MakeInstantPlayer and send the resulting EXE instead (which in my test is about 5 MB bigger than the original). Your friend can simply run the EXE—which bundles the MPlayer media player and everything else they need to play back the file—and start watching. It may not be an application you'll use every day, but under the right circumstances, this clever app might be just what you need.

MakeInstantPlayer [via Hackosis]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles