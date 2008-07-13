Make Your Own Pocket Duct Tape Dispenser

Duct tape is one of the most handy additions to any lifehacker's toolkit. Whether you're fixing, hanging, sealing, making, or healing, duct tape can get the job done. Problem is, a full roll of the stuff is bulky and heavy, and it's overkill when you don't need it all for one project or repair. In short, duct tape isn't pocket friendly—until now anyway. With a plain drinking straw, you can make a pocket duct tape dispenser in about 90 seconds. Here's how.

First, gather your big roll of duct tape, a pair of scissors and a regular drinking straw.

Unwrap the drinking straw. Pull off an inch or two of the duct tape and attach it to the straw. Then, take your time and carefully roll the tape around the straw until you've created a mini roll. Keep rolling until it's as wide as you like—fifteen or twenty full revolutions should do it.

Then, cut off the ends of the straw leaving a 1/4 inch or so on each side. Finally, cut the duct tape separating the big roll from the smaller one.

There you have it! Some duct tape you can carry in a pocket, purse or book bag—which also fits nicely in a desk drawer.

What's your favourite use of duct tape? Let us know in the comments.

Brad Isaac writes about goal-setting at his blog, Persistence Unlimited.