Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Make Your Own Light Drawings

Web site Light Doodles teaches you how to draw in a photograph using light. What the heck's a light doodle? See an example in the included image, and hit the site for a video of how that was drawn.

Light doodling or light drawing can be described as the simple act of capturing the trace of a narrow moving source of light using long exposure photography, long being defined as seconds or minutes. The moving light source will then appear in the finished picture as more then what actually exists and is truely a representation of time as well as space and movement.

This tutorial covers what equipment you need, your camera's settings, good light sources, and advice on what to draw and how to draw it. If you give it a try, show off your light drawings in the comments.

Light Doodles [via Make]

Comments

  • Harvey Guest

    the moon on a dark night is a good light source for this.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles