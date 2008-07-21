Make a Memory Playlist on Your Birthday

Chris "because I'm a teenage girl" Hardwick has a neat way to remember the music that defines certain times in his life: he makes a playlist (entitled his current age) of his favourite songs every year on his birthday. Along these lines, would love to see Last.FM send out a yearly "your most listened to tracks" email on your birthday.
