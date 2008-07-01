Locate32 Finds Files Quickly and Reliably

Windows only: Free search utility Locate32 uses Unix-style databases and locate commands to find files by name, size, creation dates, or any other system criteria. While it can't search the insides of files like Google Desktop, Vista's Search 4.0 Preview, or other full-featured tools, it runs fast, simple, and seriously light on system resources. You can set oft-searched presets, run the whole thing from a thumb drive, and perform any of your normal right-click context commands on the files Locate32 finds. Locate32 is a free download for Windows 98 and later systems. Thanks, Chris!