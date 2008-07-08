Linux coders, prep yourself for Hobart

Linux.conf.au, Australia's annual get-together for Linux hackers, coders and enthusiasts, is shifting to Hobart in January 2009 (I'll definitely be attending). The call for papers has just opened, so if you've got a nifty Linux project you're keen to publicise or some technical knowledge to share, get over to the official site, register and get your suggestions in.
