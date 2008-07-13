Light Turns Your iPhone into a (Battery-Sucking) Flashlight

iPhone/iPod touch only: Freeware application Light, created by Lifehacker alumnus Erica Sadun, has one simple use and purpose—projecting a blank white screen onto your iPhone or iPod Touch. Depending on how bright you keep your screen normally, this turns it into a low-powered, omni-directional flashlight. Sounds silly, and it kind of is, but I can attest to the usefulness of a white-screened iPod touch, even at the standard brightness setting, for navigating a household in the dark, as long as you don't mind the battery loss. If you're resisting a 2.0 upgrade this week (or just haven't been able to get one), you could also try stopping a web page from loading in Safari, or use the "Settings" screen for a reasonably bright substitute. Light is a free app for the iPhone or iPod touch running the 2.0 software update.