For the next few days, I'm going to be in Tokyo, so the usual run of Australian-focused organising ideas may be supplemented with a few Japanese-inspired tips and techniques. I doubt I'll match the expertise of Lifehacker's resident Japanese expert Lisa Katayama, but with luck some useful ideas will show up. The Japanese already get points for having accurate electronic indicator boards in all their trains, something train companies the world over would do well to emulate. And coincidentally, this week also sees the launch of Lifehacker Japan, a Japanese-language version of Lifehacker.
Lifehacker gets a Tokyo flavour
