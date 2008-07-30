Learn to Use Cron from the Command Line

We've shown you graphical alternatives to the Unix-based Cron automation tool before (for Windows, Mac, and Linux), but IBM has put together a clear and straight-forward guide that makes the terminal-controlled version seem not so intimidating. The guide runs through setting up one-time or repeat jobs, such as having your system mail somebody at certain times, and listing and altering jobs already put in. Cron (and anacron) are built into Linux and OS X systems; Windows users are better off mastering Windows Task Scheduler.