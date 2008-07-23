Layered Desktop Wallpaper Organizes Your Icons

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Flickr user Gabriel Radic has an elegantly simple solution for organising icon clutter. His "Layered Desktop" background, free to download in high resolutions, divides your computer space into four areas—an aluminium board, a ruled sheet of paper, a sticky note, and wooden background. The idea is to treat the elements like you would a real desktop, putting temporary or urgent matters on the note, things you haven't yet organized into the outer parts of the desk, and personal or work projects divided between the board and sheet, for example. The background works best on screens up to 1440 pixels wide. Looking for other subtle organisers? Hit the via link below for four more ideas.

Layered Desktop [via Simple Help]

