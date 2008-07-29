Launchy for Linux Works Just Like Windows Version

Windows/Linux: Application launcher Launchy quietly added a new "feature" with its 2.1.1 update—Linux compatibility, for both GNOME and KDE-based desktops. From what I've tested so far, the interface, operation, and options are remarkably similar to what you've seen in Windows, with the obvious tweaks for Linux file types and commands. The built-in plugins work, it's super-easy to change Launchy's appearance and hotkey activation, and the majority of functions that make it our readers' favourite application launcher are there. In other words, looks like GNOME Do has some serious competition. Launchy is a free download for Linux (in Ubuntu-friendly, self-installing package and source forms) and Windows. Thanks, prattmic!