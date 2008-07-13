Kyolo Adds No-Hassle Speech Bubbles to Digital Pics

Some pictures just cry out for a little cartoon-like commentary to strengthen their message. Free web service Kyolo helps non-Photoshop-ninjas quickly add speech bubbles to any picture with serious simplicity. Resize the speech bubbles, rotate the angular pointers, change the font sizes, and then save the resulting images. There's a definite potential for over-use, as any long-time blog reader knows, but it's a handy tool for inside jokes, quick blog posts, and whatever else needs a little comic strip flair. An optional sign-in lets you save pictures online and create public and private albums, but anyone can grab their finished images for free.