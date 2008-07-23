KuKu Klok Wakes You Up from a Web Browser

KuKu Klok is a pretty straightforward webapp—you set a time for an alarm to go off, you choose a sound to wake up to, and you hit "Set Alarm." Kind of like the Online Alarm Clock, but the neat part is that the Flash-based app goes off even if your internet connection drops altogether. Add in the selection of sounds to rise and shine to—including the "Slayer Guitar"—and it's a pretty nifty tool for when the cell phone's out of reach, or you're napping near your laptop.
