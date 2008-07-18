At some point, anyone who's interested in personal growth and productivity has to ask him or herself: What the heck am I doing with my life, anyway? It's a big scary question, one that's easily avoided by checking out the coolest new Firefox extension instead. But if you've decided to tackle the beast, reader William Mize recommends a free ebook entitled What Do You Want to Do With Your Life?. The 136 page PDF is a workbook for creating your life plan. Mize says:

I've worked through it—it makes you really, really think about your life, hit it from every angle, and I highly recommend it. I think it would be a great place to start when you're not sure where to start.

The author, life planning coach Hans Glint, recommends you download and actually print the book to work through it carefully. The sections I've skimmed so far (uh, in my PDF reader) look promising. Last week we featured Michael Hyatt's methodical approach to creating a life plan, which he's used for years now. Hyatt recommends chapter 5 in the Becoming a Coaching Leader book for more on life planning. Do you have a favourite book or resource that you've used for life planning? Think the whole idea is weird? Either way, let us know in the comments.