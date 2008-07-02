iTunes movies make managing bandwidth mandatory



Having just rolled out TV shows in the Australian iTunes store, it's no great surprise that Apple is also hoping to have movies available to Australian buyers within a month, as a story at APC (written by yours truly) confirms. With many movie files easily topping a gigabyte in size, that makes the strategies discussed in our recent guide to minimising costs for iTunes downloads even more essential. If you're a serious movie buff, right now it also makes iiNet particularly appealing as an ISP. (Shot from Tropic Thunder from PR Newswire)