If you're in the market for a new car, or just wondering how secure your current set of wheels is, the RACV's annual review of how secure different models are is essential reading. While some manufacturers produced consistently good results, there are plenty who aren't doing enough, especially with cheap but effective technologies such as self-voiding vehicle labels. The document itself is a PDF; it'd be good to see a proper interactive version next year.
[RACV Car Security Ratings]
Is your car likely to be stolen?
Trending Stories Right Now
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
16 Must Watch Netflix Shows Coming In 2020
The Game of Thrones was finally won last year and 2019 gave us our first taste of live-action Star Wars, but there's plenty of TV to look forward to in 2020. Netflix has a massive slate of shows and movies dropping in 2020, and here's 16 worth keeping an eye on.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink