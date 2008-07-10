Is your car likely to be stolen?



If you're in the market for a new car, or just wondering how secure your current set of wheels is, the RACV's annual review of how secure different models are is essential reading. While some manufacturers produced consistently good results, there are plenty who aren't doing enough, especially with cheap but effective technologies such as self-voiding vehicle labels. The document itself is a PDF; it'd be good to see a proper interactive version next year.

[RACV Car Security Ratings]