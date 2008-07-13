Improve Your Xbox 360 Experience with Port Forwarding

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Wired's How-To Wiki details step-by-step how to set up port forwarding to make sure you're getting the best experience from your Xbox 360 and Xbox Live game play. Depending on your router you may never have needed to do this, but if you've ever experienced long wait-times between games and other suspicious network problems, there's a fair chance that a quick trip through your router's settings could make a big difference. While you're at it, you may be interested in tweaking your router to ensure your Xbox gets the lion's share of your bandwidth when you need it. Finally, now that you're gaming is set up for top performance, maybe it's time you do more than just game on your 360.

Set Up Port Forwarding on Your Xbox 360 [Wired How-To Wiki]

Comments

  • Harvey Guest

    i tried using TVersity a while ago to stream Xvids to my 360 and it JUST WOULD NOT WORK. reading this inspired me to try again and it worked like clockwork. i don't know why, maybe because its a new version. but thanks, it works great and is very cool.

