IKEA forum offers access to furniture assembly manuals

Assembling furniture from IKEA can be a challenge in itself, but doubly so if you've disassembled it for storage and then try and rebuild it later, having long ago thrown the manual in the recycling bin. The IKEAFANS Forum comes to the rescue, offering PDF versions of manuals for furniture from the ubiquitous Swedish megastore. You need to register to access the library, but this is a pain-free process. Like previously mentioned SafeManuals and ReplacementDocs, this is one to bookmark for when the vital paperwork goes missing. (Thanks Sean!) [IKEAFANS]