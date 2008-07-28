IKEA forum offers access to furniture assembly manuals

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Expedit.jpgAssembling furniture from IKEA can be a challenge in itself, but doubly so if you've disassembled it for storage and then try and rebuild it later, having long ago thrown the manual in the recycling bin. The IKEAFANS Forum comes to the rescue, offering PDF versions of manuals for furniture from the ubiquitous Swedish megastore. You need to register to access the library, but this is a pain-free process. Like previously mentioned SafeManuals and ReplacementDocs, this is one to bookmark for when the vital paperwork goes missing. (Thanks Sean!) [IKEAFANS]

    Yes in offering PDF versions of manuals for furniture from the ubiquitous Swedish mega store we need to register to access the library, but this is a pain-free process.For all the benefit one's that are in the state.

    manuals for furniture are very useful for planning our interiors i use them often as im a furniture addict , thanks for the source

      Here is an alternative site for Ikea assembly guides. No PDFs, no signup.

      http://www.youserguide.com/wiki/Category:Ikea.

      For a full list of Ikea products look here

      http://www.youserguide.com/wiki/Category:Ikea:Products

    I am installing ikea kitcej cabinets. I am not sure how to instal the cover boards. Should they be flush with the front of the cabinets. Do I cut out a notch where the rail is so they go flush agsinst the back wall?

