iGoogle Header Remover Improves Screen Real Estate

Now that iGoogle has full-screen Gmail, weather, and other gadgets, you may start accessing more of your Google services from inside iGoogle. The iGoogle Header Remover Greasemonkey user script toggles the visibility of the iGoogle logo and search box to optimise your screen real estate so you can focus more on the new and improved full-screen interface. If you need to bring back the header for any reason—for example, to do a quick Google search, just click the Toggle header link. With the header collapsed, running full Gmail in iGoogle feels that much more like the default Gmail interface and you're not wasting all those pixels. iGoogle Header Remover is free, requires Firefox with Greasemonkey.

iGoogle Header Remover [Userscripts.org]

  Jimmy Malloy

    What if you're using Chrome?

