Identifont Matches Fonts with Step-by-Step Analysis

Free font-matching service Identifont is a good bookmark for anyone who works in words, design, or just has to occasionally match up hard-to-pin-down fonts. While not as automatic as the previously mentioned upload-and-analyse app WhatTheFont, Identifont leads you through a series of questions about certain characters, like how the tail on the "Q" is shaped, the style of the "$" symbol, and so on. After a maximum of 15 questions, you'll likely get a match from Identifont's huge database, or at least a remarkably similar font. If you're in need of an exact match for a weird font, Identifont is a free spot to dig deep for it.
