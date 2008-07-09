Iconoid Manages Your Desktop Icons

Windows only: Donationware application Iconoid reduces screen clutter and gives you more control over your desktop icons' appearance and arrangement. With Iconoid installed, you can automatically hide your desktop icons and taskbar with a click of a button. Choose a custom background colour for your icons' titles, or make it transparent with Iconoid. If you're not using Windows' built-in icon "Auto Arrange" but you do have your icons placed just so, Iconoid can save your icons' positions for easy restoration. Iconoid is a free download (donations requested) for Windows only.